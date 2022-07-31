PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The subtropical high recedes east back into the Atlantic over the next few days gradually increasing rain chances over the Southeast.

August begins tomorrow, with generally seasonal conditions for the Panhandle. Temperatures will stay slightly above average with highs in the 90s, and a heat index towards 100-103.

Rain chances for Monday afternoon will only boost slightly, up to 30-40%, and the majority of activity can be expected through the afternoon.

More significant rain chances will arrive Tues-Thurs, with 50-70% chances for showers and storms. Precipitation will be mainly in the afternoon, but AM storm chances can’t be ruled out.

By next week, temperatures will continue to stay warm, while rain chances lower back to the normal 30-50%.

No tropical updates at this time.