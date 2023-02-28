PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for another warm week across the Panhandle with temperatures trending into the mid-70s for our coastal locations and low-mid 80s farther inland.

Dry weather, minus a stray shower, is expected through Thursday. Thursday night into Friday morning, a cold front will be rolling through the Panhandle. Ahead of the front, when it arrives and shortly afterwards, winds will be strong. Scattered showers and storms are expected to start the day Friday.

We are closely monitoring Thursday-Friday for the potential for severe weather in the Panhandle. At this time, it’s a little to early to tell what may realistically occur. We will be fine-tuning this part of the forecast through the week, though, so check back often for more updates.

Following Friday’s front, a shot of cooler air will move south for the weekend. Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday and Sunday while morning lows dip into the 50s and 40s.