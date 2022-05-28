PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – High pressure takes control of the forecast this weekend, making for beautiful weather.

Sunday the region will see high temperatures rise slightly, into the mid to upper 80s range. Wind flow shifts out of the south to bring in additional humidity, but otherwise pleasant conditions.

A moister air mass will be apparent on Monday, gifting us with greater chances for showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

By Tuesday afternoon temperatures could touch the lower 90s inland, with high temperatures expected to touch the mid-90s by Friday of next week.

There is varying model guidance showing a low-pressure system forming in the southern Caribbean around the beginning of next weekend, which could have fringe impacts on the Florida Panhandle.

As for now, the disturbance is expected to steer southeast between the Florida Peninsula and Cuba. Better model guidance will be available by Wednesday of next week.