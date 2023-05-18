Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dry air works into the area for Friday this should limit the pop-ups to just 30% coverage across the area. The sea breeze will once again be the cause of the popups so nothing more than splash and dash shower or storm Friday. Saturday has been the head-scratcher this week. No need to scratch anymore as it now looks likely the front will make it into the area Saturday afternoon allowing for storms mostly inland late in the day with a threat of a coastal shower or storm in the evening hours. Rain chances Saturday will be around 40% with the best chance of rain the farther north and west you go across the area. Sunday the front stalls and a piece of energy hangs around from Sunday to Tuesday. This will mean once again higher coverage and chances of showers and storms each afternoon on those days. It’s to be seen for Wednesday and beyond but it’s possible some cooler and dry air works into the panhandle in the middle and end of next week. This will really have to do with the trough and where it sets up if things go perfectly then a low hangs out in the Atlantic and high builds over our area with a north wind helping to reduce the rain chances and lower the humidity. I only kinda believe this at the moment but I’m hopeful that this will be the case.

