Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The same low that has caused all the shower and storm activity the last 3 days will be moving up the coast and bringing down dry and cool air. This will bring in dry air that is rarely seen at the end of May. Overnight lows could even fall into the mid-50s in spots!

Showers will wrap up through the evening hours and the dry conditions will start to move in. The lowest temps and humidity likely come Friday and Saturday as the low wraps up near the Carolinas. Temps will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s Thursday to Sunday! Truly exceptional weather for this time of year. Monday the dew points will be on the rise and the summer pattern will slowly return as of now rain chances remain at 20% or less through the forecast period.