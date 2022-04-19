PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Cooler air has arrived in northwest Florida today thanks to the passage of a cold front. Morning lows dropped to the upper 40s and low 50s, while afternoon highs will only reach the low 70s (about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday).

By the middle and end of the week, high pressure will build up over the southeast. Temperatures are forecast to trend upwards. Along the coast, we’re looking at low 80s through the weekend. Farther inland, temperatures will be trending into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees.

Rain chances do not rise until Sunday into Monday, in which a couple pop-up showers or storms will be possible in the afternoon hours of those days.