PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Rain chances will take a time out over the next few days as an upper level ridge stays parked across the Southeast.

without the relief of much rain, temperatures will increase towards the lower and mid-90s throughout the Panhandle Sunday.

A few areas could note an isolated shower or storm by the afternoon hours, due to sea breeze influence, but most will observe a clear day.

Rain chances build back gradually for Monday and Tuesday, from 30-40%.

By mid-week, the high-pressure ridge will shift east again, increasing rain chances to 50-60% on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will generally remain above average during this next period, with the heat index expected to be dangerous at the beginning of the week.

Heat indices are expected to range from 95-105, potentially greater in localized areas.