Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – With a tighter pressure gradient in place for Tuesday afternoon, and drier air aloft filtering into the region from the northeast, breezy conditions can be expected. Under mostly clear skies temperatures will be in the mid-80s (warmer to the southwest in the Panhandle, and slightly cooler across the northeast in southwest Georgia). The upper level low will continue to meander across the western Atlantic on Wednesday while an area of low pressure nears the east coast of the US at the surface. A mid-level dry slot is expected to wrap around the western periphery of these features. As conditions warm Wednesday afternoon, this will bring the driest conditions of the period down to the surface with widespread minimum relative humidity around 20 to 25%. With the surface low drawing near and 850Mb winds around 30 knots, as we mix out in the afternoon we`re expecting dry and breezy conditions to develop. With limited rainfall recently, and fuel and soil moistures below normal, we are expecting an increase in fire weather concerns, and red flag conditions can`t be ruled out during the middle of the week.