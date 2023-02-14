PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We should see nice weather prevail through Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will start to build on Tuesday evening and continue to build on Wednesday. Both days, though, will be dry. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but the rain should hold off until the evening and overnight hours for most of the Panhandle.

Dynamics will be in place for severe storms, but there are big questions on the setup and if storms will be able to take advantage of those dynamics. We should be able to fine-tune this forecast for Thursday night and early Friday as we work through the next two days. At the moment it’s just something to keep an eye on.

Beyond that, colder temps will bring a brief visit again. This has been the pattern this winter with just a day or two of cold then quick warm-ups. This setup appears to be no different than the last few. Much of next week will be influenced by the southeast ridge this should mean warm conditions.