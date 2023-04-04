Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Is it pop-up season already? Well, not exactly but we do have a few days of it this week. It only takes 8 degrees of temp separation from the air to the water temps for the sea breeze to get cranking. Our water temps are in the lower 70s and the highs the next three days are in the mid to upper 80s this will give the surface enough fuel to spark a shower or two in those Seabreeze favored spots (Northern Bay / Calhoun / Liberty / Jackson / Holmes counties). The rain chances are 10 to 30% through Friday. Saturday the front will have a stall and the dynamics in the atmosphere very weak. While this means the threat of severe weather is very low it also means that shower action will be scattered without solid forcing to help. The best chances of rain come on Saturday the day will not be a washout but we will have showers around the area all day into Saturday night. Easter Sunday will offer up morning showers but we should see improving conditions throughout the day. I hope for a good soaking this weekend but it’s not what I’m expecting. After this weekend it’s possible we move into a very dry pattern so let’s hope we see the rain this weekend.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video