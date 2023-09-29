PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Drier air will be working in from the northeast over the next several days, resulting in more sunshine. Temperatures will also trend upwards back into the mid-upper 80s through the weekend and into next week. While it will be a little warmer, it will not be very humid, so it won’t feel too bad. In fact, the morning hours will be the most comfortable as temperatures fall to the low 60s over the next week. At this time, there is no rainfall in the forecast through Thursday. The next front and potential rain-maker will likely not come our way until the end of next week (Friday). Of course, this forecast will be fine-tuned as needed, so check back for updates!