PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The subtropical ridge to our east will take control of our weather this week, leaving us with mostly dry and warm weather. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky daily with temperatures trending from the low 70s today to the upper 70s and low 80s through Thursday. Winds will be out of the south/southeast at 5-15 mph each day, working in the warm air and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will likely lead to patchy dense fog during the morning hours this week and higher humidity during the day. A couple pop-up showers are possible Thursday with isolated rain Friday (due to a weakening front) and Sunday (slightly stronger front). Temperatures Saturday and Sunday, behind the front, will top out in the mid-upper 60s.