Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Things are looking better for the weekend but some changes to the forecast for today. The front appears will come in sooner than previously thought. This means moisture could work into the area enough for a stray shower or storm on Friday. The Front reaches our area Saturday morning with little moisture or energy to play with. Funny enough the lack of moisture and energy is in part due to an MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) we had a not-so-fun clash with one last weekend. This time around the MCS will move well south of the area Friday evening and overnight. Might be just close enough to see some lightning over the Gulf or a stray shower work across the Panhandle. Timing the front Saturday should move through the area from 7 to 11 AM central time. That will likely be the best shot at rain then a stray pop-up shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon hours Saturday. Sunday looks dry from start to finish and with the return of dry air, it will feel very nice out. We carry that into Monday as well. By the middle of next week, an upper low will work across the country and stall in the midsection. This will likely bring unsettled conditions to our area for several days too early for detail but expect rain in the forecast for the latter half of next week.