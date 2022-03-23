BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to severe weather.

“The weather is too bad to run buses this morning and is not going to clear up for hours, therefore we are canceling school today. We know this will be a burden to many, but the timing of the storm is really dangerous for driving for all. Thank you for understanding,” School officials wrote on Facebook.

As storms shift east this morning, the severe weather threat is lessening. Isolated severe storms remain possible for the next few hours in which strong, damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding is the main concern. The Tornado Watch expired at 6 a.m. CDT, and the tornado threat is looking less probable.

Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy breaks down what to expect for the rest of the day in the extended forecast video, above.