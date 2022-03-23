PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A cold front will slowly but surely move east Wednesday night into Thursday causing moderate chances for rain.

Chances for showers and storms dry up for a few hours Wednesday evening, but overnight moisture from the Gulf will reach into the central and eastern Panhandle once again.

There is no severe weather expected, but instances of heavy rain may be possible in certain spots of Gulf and Franklin County.

By Thursday night chances for showers should be gone, with mostly dry conditions extending into Friday.

More sun is expected Friday, with sunnier conditions continuing for the weekend as well.

After Thursday, high temperatures will move into the lower 70s for the next 5 days. Rain chances do not return until next Wednesday.