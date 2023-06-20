PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Today’s weather is expected to be a bit drier than the last few days. Typical, summertime pop-up showers and storms are likely late in the morning through the afternoon, especially with the sea breeze. Today, however, will be the driest day of the next week…

For the rest of the week, a cut-off low to our north will leave ample moisture across the southeast. Scattered showers and storms are likely every day this week with rain chances around 60-90% for the Panhandle. At this time, it does not look like any day will be a total washout. So you can still make outdoor plans, but stay weather aware. When thunder roars, go indoors. If you hear thunder, even if the storm isn’t over you, you can still be struck by lightning.

Rainfall totals over the next five days could range from 3-5 inches with isolated higher amounts. Over the last seven days, 3-6 inches of rain has already fallen. The ground is saturated and additional rainfall could lead to flash flooding. If you come to any roadways taking on floodwater, remember to “turn around, don’t drown.” Don’t cross any roadways where water is ponding and floodwater is building up.