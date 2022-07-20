Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances remain just above our average chance for both Thursday and Friday but the consistency of the rain should be less. This will lead to better chances of finding the sun. High pressure will settle overhead by Saturday and this could bring on some heat advisory across the area. Sunday an upper-level low could enhance rain chances for the latter part of the weekend into the beginning of next week. Overall we really move into our typical summer pattern in the next 7 to 10 days will little support for lift outside of the Seabreeze and the heating of the day.

