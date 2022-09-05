PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Moisture will hold off for another day or so, bringing pleasant but warm conditions to the Panhandle.

An upper-level ridge will be maintained over the region throughout Tuesday, keeping rain chances at 40-50% and temperatures upwards of 90 degrees in the afternoon. The heat index will also rise, having temperatures feeling over 100 degrees in spots.

By Wednesday, a cold front pushing across the Southeast will increase rain chances abruptly for the evening. There is some potential that the stalling front will create enough lift for a few severe storms, but this will be monitored closer to the event.

After the cold front drops away, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is set to organize into a surface low. This will keep the forecast dreary, with 70-90% chances of showers and storms Thursday, Friday, and potentially Saturday.

The wetter pattern is set to stick into next week too.