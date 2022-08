Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will stay high this week but not looking at washout weather still good chances of seeing rain each day. The main threat with this pattern will be slow-moving storms that could put down heavy rain quickly. The tropics remain calm for the most part but we will be watching a few things over the coming 7 to 10 days nothing of immediate concern just something to watch.

