Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It’s not yet pop-up season or as I like to say the rain lotto. The weather would have you thinking otherwise. A stationary boundary has kept most of the rain to our north for the last few days. Monday will be more of the same as the boundary sink to the south bit of the primary concern with storms will be large hail. Wind and a tornado also pose a small risk with storms in the afternoon. Rain chances along the coast are much small than inland. The coast will have just isolated chances around 30% or less. Inland areas on Monday will have a 60% chance of rain with the best chance coming after 1 pm and north or I-10. Tuesday a cold front comes in to clear out the stationary boundary this will bring rain chances to everyone esp in the morning hours when the best chance of rain will be. Wed to Fri of this coming week will be really nice. Temps will moderate from the low 70s to the 80s by Friday and next weekend could see a set up very similar to what we had this weekend based on how the models sit at the moment.

