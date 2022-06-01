Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity increase tomorrow ahead of Friday`s subtle cold front. With the best instability across our Florida counties, any robust pop-up thunderstorms would most likely occur south or along the FL/GA and FL/AL borders. Otherwise, regular summertime-type pop-up showers and storms are on tap for our Alabama and Georgia counties. Expect overnight lows in the low 70s with daytime highs in the low to mid-90s. NHC is calling for the likely development of a tropical cyclone as it moves slowly northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two. The developing cyclone should remain well to our south, over South Florida or the Keys. Ensembles show little if any chance that this feature will track north of the I-4 corridor in Central Florida. Early season storms tend to be quite lopsided as well, with a disproportionate amount of the active weather occurring to the east or right of the center. For all of these reasons, we expect no weather impacts, as we remain well into the dry and benign weather well left of the track. The main impact will be a high risk of rip currents at area beaches, stemming from energetic long-period swell propagating away from this feature. We are really quite fortunate that a narrow ridge of high pressure along the I-10 corridor will linger just long enough to keep the possible cyclone well away from us. As the possible cyclone tracks off to our southeast and east on Saturday and Saturday night, and a decaying cold front slides in from the northwest, a turn to light northwest winds is expected. In fact, our greatest chance of thunder in the next week will come on Friday, in response to the decaying front, not the developing tropical cyclone.

