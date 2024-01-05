PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Friday! We’re off to another cold start this morning with temperatures mainly in the mid-upper 30s across the Panhandle. Patchy frost may develop on elevated surfaces, so you might need to give yourself some extra time to defrost your windshields before beginning your commute. Temperatures, though, will trend higher today than yesterday as a warm front nears the Florida Panhandle coastline. Highs today are expected to reach the middle 60s. We’ll see a mostly clear sky to start the day, but throughout the afternoon, cloud cover will increase as moisture builds in our atmosphere. Winds will also increase, gusting at times to 25 mph today out of the east.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for coastal areas of the Panhandle starting as early as 8 p.m. CST tonight (Friday) and ending by 6 a.m. CST tomorrow (Saturday). There is potential that winds may gust to 45 mph outside of any storms during the overnight hours.

Speaking of storms, yes, more are in the forecast. An area of low pressure will be developing to our west today and traverse the Gulf Coast over the next 24 hours. The warm front will work in warmer air and more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico throughout the day today. Overnight, the cold front will push through and produce showers and storms. The wet weather is forecast to arrive around 9 p.m. CST today for our western locations and clear our eastern locations (Forgotten Coast) by 6 a.m. CST tomorrow.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible overnight. The greatest concern will be damaging wind gusts (50+ mph) and an isolated tornado, mainly along the coast where waterspouts may attempt to come ashore. Flash flooding may also occur as rainfall totals are projected to range from 1-3 inches.

After the rain clears, we’ll see a bit more sunshine Saturday late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 60s, too. Minus the rain in the early morning, it should be a pretty nice day! Sunday will be similar too, with a mix of clouds and sun. However, it will be a little cooler Sunday compared to Saturday as colder air trickles in behind Saturday’s front. The high temperature Sunday is more likely be near 60 degrees.

Sunday will also be a good day to make preparations for a potential severe weather system in the Panhandle Monday through Tuesday. There is high confidence in another system impacting our area late Monday into Tuesday. Exact timing and specific storm threats still need to be fine-tuned at this point in time, but it’s looks like this could be a significant event with scattered to widespread severe storms. All modes of severe weather would be possible, including: tornadoes, destructive winds, flash flooding and hail.

It is very important that everyone stays “weather-aware” over the next 5 days. Make sure you are checking the latest forecast each day and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts (TV, app, weather radio). You may also want to consider where to go if/when a tornado warning is issued. Build your “severe weather safety plan” by referencing these guidelines from the National Weather Service.

It is also worth noting that beach and boating conditions will be hazardous and potentially life-threatening over the next week, too. The waters will be hard to navigate, even for experienced boaters. The rip current risk will be high, and entering the water could result in danger for you and first responders. Where double red flags are flying, the water is closed for swimming. It will be safest to stay off of and out of the water until further notice.

After Monday/Tuesday’s storm system clears, we’ll have some time to catch our breaths. Wednesday and Thursday will feature calmer weather. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Thursday’s highs will be closer to 60 degrees with some clouds present. Morning lows both days will be in the mid-upper 30s inland and near 40 degrees along the coast.