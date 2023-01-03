PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Thankfully we did not see too much fog to start the day today, thanks to winds increasing out of the southeast. Isolated pop-up showers remain possible throughout the morning hours with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon.

There is higher confidence in rain arriving Wednesday morning into the afternoon with a cold front sweeping across the area. Scattered showers and storms are likely with rainfall totals up to 2 inches.

Isolated severe storms are also possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon in which all modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and spin-up tornadoes. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings like a NOAA Weather Radio and the StormTrack 13 app on your mobile devices.

Behind the front, colder and drier air will be settling in Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 30s and 40s in the morning hours and rise to only the 50s and 60s. Sunshine is in store to wrap up the work week and head into next week, though!