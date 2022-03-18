Isolated severe storms may develop across the Panhandle today as a cold front approaches from the west. All modes of severe weather are possible, including: damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. The timing of the storms looks to pick up around late morning for our western counties, clearing east by dinnertime. Stay weather aware throughout the day and make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Our StormTrack 13 app is a great, FREE resource for local weather information.

Rain sticks around Saturday as the front stalls. We’ll then have a couple days of drier weather before more showers and storms return to our forecast next week. Check out the latest forecast from Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy for all the details.