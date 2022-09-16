PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to another beautiful and refreshing start to the day across northwest Florida with temperatures mainly in the mid-60 inland and low 70s along the coast. Though, we’re in for a warm afternoon with temperatures topping out just shy of 90 degrees. There will be a slight uptick in moisture Friday and Saturday, resulting in a small chance for isolated pop-up showers and/or storms, primarily in the afternoon hours.

Heading into next week, a large ridge will be building across the eastern half of the continental United States. Temperatures are forecast to return to the low-mid 90s. Rain does not look likely. We should remain mostly dry and hot. There will be some humidity but not as bad as we’ve experienced earlier in the summer.

In the tropical world, we have a new tropical storm: Fiona. As of 6 a.m. CDT, Tropical Storm Fiona is moving west at about 10-15 mph, approaching the Leeward Islands. Forecast models are trending with the continuation of this westward movement through the weekend before curving north early next week. At this time, there is no threat to northwest Florida. The east coast of the U.S. will need to be alert for potential impacts. We’ll be watching this storm closely for any projected changes and keeping you up to date over the next several days.