PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Today, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, similar to yesterday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s along the coast and low 80s inland. The sea breeze will get the showers and storms going once again in the afternoon. Coverage across the area will not exceed 30 to 40 percent.

Thursday, a storm complex will likely work into our area during the late afternoon and evening hours. The system is known as an MCS (Mesoscale Convective System). It is a cluster of storms that forms ahead of an area of low pressure and work across unstable air. These storm complexes bring frequent lightning and a widespread threat of damaging wind. Hail can be a part of them, and typically there is at least the threat of an isolated tornado or two. However, tornadoes are not the main threat in an MCS; the wind is.

Friday, the front washes out before being able to move through. This should still allow for showers to be around much of the day. With the wash-out boundary in place, a pop-up shower and thunderstorm pattern will be in place for Saturday. Most of the activity should be in the afternoon. Yet another storm complex is possible Sunday, but it’s too far out for details. With that said that is the reason for the chance of rain Sunday as a front will work through the area to end the weekend.

Next week, high pressure builds on the base of a trough that should keep dry air around and slightly cooler than average temperatures for much of the week. We will see how dry the forecast for next week ends up being as we will still be at the base of a trough and in line for any piece of energy that can work downstream.