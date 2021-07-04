Independence Day Forecast

We have a flood watch in effect for our central and southeast counties until 7 PM tonight, as moisture continues to move onshore. Areas inland should dodge the rain tonight, while temperatures stay seasonal. Heading into the work week, conditions are still expected to remain wet, due to a stationary front offering up more showers and storms throughout the day. We’ll hopefully be drying out towards the mid week. Meanwhile, Elsa is expected to stir up seas and surf east of Hwy 71 come Tues/Weds, but there is still room for forecast changes in the next 48 hours or so.