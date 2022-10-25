PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A warm and muggy feel to Tuesday will be accompanied by a wash of rain overnight.

A low-pressure system moving over the ArkLaTex region early Tuesday will push chances for a few showers and isolated storms over the Panhandle. From the late morning, through the late afternoon, there will exist about a 20-30% chance for isolated showers or storms in the area.

After 7 PM, a greater risk for severe weather will enter the west end of the Panhandle, as a more intense line of storms is expected to organize and move west to east.

The line is projected to move through Walton County around 9/10 PM Tuesday, and exit east of the Apalachicola River around 2/3 AM Wednesday.

Impacts from this line of heavy storms will be heavy rains, with the potential for localized flash flooding. High wind, sustained wind today will range from 10-20 mph, and gusts could reach above 50 mph within severe storms.

There is also a small chance of a couple of tornadoes.

Wednesday will clear before commuters begin their day, but winds will remain generally breezy as high pressure settles back into the area.

Temperatures through the rest of the week trend slightly below average, with highs from 75-80°F.

Slight chances for rain to return for Halloween weekend.