PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances will be on the rise as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend, but we’re not talking washout wet weather conditions. We’ll be wedged between two upper-level low pressure systems, which will bring back plenty of moisture for pop-up shower and storm activity.

Today will be relatively dry with rain chances sitting around 20-30%. Isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible this afternoon with winds out of the east/southeast colliding with our sea breeze, which could result in showers popping first closer to the coastline before pushing inland. Temperatures are forecast to range from the low 90s along the coast to the mid-90s inland. Adding in humidity and it’ll feel more like the low 100s (shy of the heat advisory threshold).

With the increase in moisture through the weekend, higher dew points will lead to higher heat indices which could result in more heat advisories next week. Temperatures themselves will trend into the low 90s for our coastal areas next week, but further inland, the high temperatures will likely reach 95-97 degrees.

TROPICS: There is not much to highlight other than an open wave in the main development region. The large-scale pattern favors a recure into the Atlantic so if a storm comes from this wave it’s likely not an issue for the Lower 48 United States. At this time the Panhandle is not under any threat from tropical systems over the next week.