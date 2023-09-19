PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We’re off to a terrific start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s. It actually feels like fall, especially with dry air present, too. Get out and enjoy it!

Similar to yesterday, we’ll see lots of sunshine today. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s. Winds will shift back to the southeast through the afternoon, which will work a bit more moisture into the atmosphere. Humidity will be rising through the middle of the work week.

Wednesday and Thursday, more moisture will be present in the atmosphere resulting in higher humidity. This is thanks to the ridge of high pressure shifting closer to New England and an area of low pressure developing close to Miami, Florida. Winds will shift to the east/southeast and work in some moisture from the Atlantic and the Gulf. A few isolated pop-up showers or storms will be possible both days, but overall, the rain chance remains slim.

The low to our east/southeast will work in some drier air to the Panhandle Friday through the weekend. Dew points will lower once again, and the sky will be mostly clear. Temperatures themselves will mainly hover in the mid-upper 80s for highs and low-mid 60s for lows inland, upper 60s along the coast.