PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – An elongated cold front stretching from the Midwest to the southern Plains will inch its way towards the Panhandle Monday and Tuesday.

The front will decrease in intensity as it passes over the East Coast, leaving the region with only isolated to slightly scattered chances for showers or thunderstorms Monday evening and portions of Tuesday.

Added moisture and heating ahead of the front will have both days feeling very warm in some spots, feeling more like the 90s compared to the 80s.

A burst of dry air will have Wednesday and Thursday feeling good with less humidity while putting out rain chances too. Highs will range through the lower and mid-80s.

Slight rain chances return Friday but will remain isolated in nature as we shift towards next weekend.