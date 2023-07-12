PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a hot and humid day today! With our summer-like pattern returning, temperatures will rise back to the upper 80s along the coast and low-mid 90s inland. Factoring in humidity, it will feel more like 105-110 degrees… For that reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for central and eastern locations of the Panhandle until 6 p.m. CDT. That advisory includes the following counties: Bay, Washington, Jackson, Calhoun, Liberty, northern Gulf and northern Franklin.

Some pop-up showers and storms will provide temporary relief from the heat. For maximum cooling, follow these safety tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air conditioned locations

Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

A ridge of high pressure is building to the south over the Gulf of Mexico, ushering warm and humid air northward. Scattered pop-up showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the weekend. The best rain chance will be inland thanks to not only southwesterly air flow but also the enhancement of our sea breeze.

High temperatures are forecast to hover around 90 degrees for the coastline, low-mid 90s inland. Morning lows will likely remain in the mid-upper 70s, near 80 degrees sometimes.