PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Wednesday! We’re starting it off with some clouds across the area and temperatures mainly in the 40s. Throughout the day, we’ll see temperatures rise to the low-mid 60s. Sunshine will mix with cloud cover as moisture content in the atmosphere increases.

Overall, we’re in for a quiet and cool week. Temperatures will reach the low 60s each day with mostly dry weather in store through Friday. Cloud cover will increase tomorrow, so we’ll see more clouds than sun today, Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, an area of low pressure may develop over the Gulf of Mexico and work some more wet weather into the Panhandle. There are still some questions about the timing and track of this system which could result in less or more rain for the Gulf Coast. For now, we’re forecasting isolated showers on Saturday and scattered rain Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll fine-tune this part of the forecast over the next couple days with more in-depth weather analysis of updated model runs.