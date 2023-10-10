PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Tuesday! Temperatures are up about 4-6 degrees compared to yesterday morning, but it’s still pretty chilly. Temperatures are mainly in the low 50s with some spots in the 40s.

High pressure is sitting right over us this morning, which is why winds are in a clockwise pattern. East of the Apalachicola River, winds are out of the north; west of the Apalachicola River, they’re out of the south.

This high pressure system will keep us dry today, but moisture will begin to flow in from the south resulting in an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. Tomorrow, an area of low pressure over the western Gulf gives us scattered rainfall lasting through Thursday.

An area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico will bring much-needed wet weather to the Gulf Coast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible locally with the wettest day being Thursday. Rainfall totals could range from 2-4 inches with isolated higher amounts. By Friday, an approaching cold will help clear the moisture to our east. Our next cold front is expected to move through the Florida Panhandle Saturday into Sunday. It will provide colder and drier air across the region again.

High temperatures this week will fluctuate between the 70s and 80s – not too cold and not too warm. Morning lows will be in the 50s Tuesday, climbing to the mid-upper 60s through Saturday. The arrival of our next cold front drops morning lows to the low 50s by Sunday.