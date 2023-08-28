PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – All eyes remain on Idalia which is still a tropical storm as of 4 a.m. CDT Monday. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving north into the southern Gulf of Mexico at 7 mph. It is expected to strengthen quickly as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to a Category 3 (MAJOR) hurricane before making landfall along the eastern Gulf Coast.

Models remain pretty consistent on a Big Bend or eastern Big Bend landfall (anywhere from Taylor to Dixie or Levy County) mid-morning Wednesday.

Most of the Panhandle will be spared from this storm. The farther east you live, though, the more impacts you’ll experience. For example, locations west of the Apalachicola River will have lower rain totals and less wind as well as minimal to no storm surge.

Gulf and Franklin County are really the two spots to watch with coastal locations of both counties under a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch. Impacts will also be felt inland through Liberty County.

For these areas, our current forecasted impacts are as follows:

Timing: Tuesday night – Wednesday afternoon

Rain totals: 2-5 inches

Wind Speeds: 30-40 mph, gusts up to 50 mph

Storm Surge: 2-4 feet

Rough waters are expected Tuesday afternoon through possibly Friday. It’s best to stay out of and off of the water during that timeframe. Double red flags will likely be flying mid-week as Idalia churns up our local waters.

Non-Tropical Forecast Details:

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Florida Monday as temperatures are forecast to reach the low-mid 90s and high humidity making it feel more like 108-112 degrees. Scattered pop-up showers and storms are likely across the area. By Tuesday, outer rainbands of Idalia will stretch their way into the Panhandle. Rain chances will be pretty high for all of the Panhandle. Of By Wednesday, the best chance for rain and stronger winds will be closest to Idalia in our eastern locations. Elsewhere, it will be a breezy day and grey day. Showers and storms around as well as cloud cover will result in temperatures hanging out in the low 90s Tuesday through Wednesday. Winds will die down as the system clears us to the northeast Wednesday afternoon, so we’ll basically return to our near-normal pattern Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will return to the low and mid-90s Thursday through Sunday. Rain chances will become more isolated by Sunday, too.