PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Hurricane Idalia made landfall at 7:45 a.m. EDT along Keaton Beach, FL in the northeastern Big Bend as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. The hurricane briefly reached Category 4 status early Wednesday morning before slightly weakening with some dry air erosion around the eye wall. Regardless of the number, Idalia continues to produce life-threatening storm impacts across the Big Bend this morning and will still impact southern Georgia and the coastal Carolinas over the next 24-48 hours.

Across northwest Florida, most of the area has remained dry but breezy. Light to moderate rain fell at times in Jackson, Calhoun and Gulf County with harder rain in Liberty and Franklin County. Rain will lighten and lessen across southeastern locations of the Panhandle over the next couple hours. Winds will also start to calm. Gusts of 30 mph will be possible into the early afternoon but by this evening they should be much lower, no more than 20 mph, if that.

Wrap-around moisture from the north will likely produce scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon across the Panhandle, especially with daytime convection.

Tomorrow, our typical summertime pop-up shower and storm pattern returns and lasts through Saturday. Enough moisture will still be present in the atmosphere to result in rain chances around 40-60%. By Sunday, high pressure may build over the east coast, allowing some cooler and drier air to move in from the northeast to southwest. If this occurs, tropical moisture will exit the Panhandle, and it will feel more comfortable and less humid outside. Morning low temperatures are also forecast to drop into the mid-upper 60s from Sunday through Tuesday, too! Unfortunately, high temperatures will likely still remain in the low-mid 90s.