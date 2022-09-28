Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian continues to move across the Peninsula. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft provided the last fix on Ian just before the hurricane made landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida, with the landfall time near 305 pm EDT. The minimum pressure had risen to about 940 mb at landfall, suggesting that the winds had come down slightly, and the landfall intensity was estimated near 130 kt. For the Panhandle, the main issue is Fire danger across the area. Low-level winds will strengthen over the next few days as Hurricane Ian crosses the Florida peninsula. Northeast winds will be breezy, which will also bring down drier air from the north. Critical fire weather conditions this afternoon will be situated in southeast Alabama and portions of the Florida panhandle. Also in southwest Georgia, elevated fire weather conditions will exist this afternoon as RH values will be around 25-30 percent. Slightly higher RH values are expected for Thursday and Friday, although winds will remain elevated.

