Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The track for Ian continues to shift to the east. With every forecast shift east, the impacts across our area will be less.

Most of the Panhandle at this point will see less than 1″ of rain. There will be a tight gradient between areas that could pick up several inches of rain and those areas that see just a few showers. This is all dependent on when the western shield and extent of the rain into our area so changes in amounts are subject to change.

The winds will for most be out of the north at 15 to 30 mph whereas gusts could be upwards of 40 mph. These winds are likely even with the storm shifting east just thanks to the pressure gradient across the area. Tropical storm force conditions will be possible across the Franklin county coast where a tropical storm watch is in effect.

At this point, the chances of even seeing just tropical storm conditions there are around 30% and the chances are less as you move to the north and west from there. While the track is not a lock there is a high chance at this point that the storm will move off to the east of our area. Continue to check the forecast often as we dial in the impact on the area and potential changes.