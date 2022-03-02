Panama City Fla. (WMBB)- Surface high pressure centered along the west/central Gulf coast will dominate tonight and tomorrow. This will result in dry conditions and light winds across the region. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-40s. Overall went on the cooler side of guidance for lows given this morning, however, do expect to see additional clouds tomorrow morning. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow.

Strong subtropical ridging will make for unseasonable warmth for the remainder of the workweek as the dry/stable airmass persists. Forecast high temperatures in excess of 80 degrees away from the coast are above-normal for early March thanks to plentiful sunshine. The Seabreeze should keep coastal locations relatively cooler (mid-upper 70s) during peak heating hours. Otherwise, light clockwise flow rotates around surface high pressure traversing the area, with winds going calm overnight/early morning under mostly clear skies. These conditions favor decent radiational cooling for which expected low temperatures in the 40s are closer to seasonal values. Easterly flow develops Friday afternoon, which appears to moisten the low levels enough for the patchy fog to develop near the I-75 corridor late that night and spread westward into early Saturday morning.