PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – An omega-block pattern has set up over the lower 48 states the last couple days, resulting in cool mornings, warm afternoons and lots of sunshine for the Florida Panhandle. As the high shifts southwest, so will the upper-level low over the Atlantic, resulting in an increase of moisture.

With more moisture present and daytime heating, pop-up showers and storms will be possible Friday through early next week. Not much relief is coming from the rain, nor is significant rainfall expected. Majority of the Panhandle will remain dry even with rain chances present; just a lucky few will win the “rain lottery” and receive rainfall.

Meanwhile, next week our weather story will shift from rain to heat as summer-like temperatures are expected across the area with some spots inland reaching the low-mid 90s!