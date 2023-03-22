Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The warming trend continues as we move toward the weekend. The dew points are on the rise and dare I say it will be humid Friday. Thankfully a good breeze will be around Friday as well. Temps over the next two days will be in the mid-70s to low 80s for highs and lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. Rain chances come back by Saturday morning. The big change to the forecast today is that the front will stall on Saturday this not only keeps rain chances around through the day on Saturday but will add in pop-up showers and storms Sunday and Monday. Tuesday of next week a stronger front will work across the panhandle its too far out to have any details on severe weather next Tuesday but it will bring with it colder air again for a few days. The colder air will stay well above freezing but highs could drop to the 60s for a day or two before warming back to the 70s and 80s.

Saturday the front will be coming in the morning hours and stall through the day. While there is a severe threat to our west there is currently no outlook for severe weather in our area on Saturday. We could see a marginal risk introduced tonight or tomorrow for Saturday but overall this front will bring with it a low risk of severe storms.