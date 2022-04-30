PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the weekend, but the Panhandle won’t see many sudden changes in the weather until later this week.

Temperatures dip into the mid and upper 60s overnight, while the chance for a shower or storm diminishes after sunset

Isolated afternoon pop-up thunderstorms stay possible Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a cold front passing into the Southeast will increase chances for moisture through the end of the week.

Scattered and more widespread showers and storms will occur in the afternoon, with most areas with a 40-50% chance of seeing precipitation.

Along with added rain chances, temperatures will climb into the 90s for inland areas Thursday through Saturday.