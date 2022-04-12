Panama Cit Fla. (WMBB) – A weakening cold front will approach the region late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. As it moves into our southeast Alabama counties, a general weakening trend in this line of storms is anticipated as instability along with the front decreases and the primary forcing for this cold front lifts quickly northeast. While the general trend will be for this line to weaken through Thursday, a brief period exists for some storms to persist through the morning and early afternoon as weak low-level convergence along the front and some instability redevelops. A marginal risk for severe storms is possible along this front Wednesday night into Thursday but severe coverage at this time looks fairly isolated. Should a strong storm develop the greatest potential at this time appears to be across southeast Alabama and the Panhandle and perhaps extreme southwest Georgia. Lesser chances are anticipated across the Big Bend and southeast Big Bend of Florida. With increased cloud cover and milder southerly flow, expect temperatures in the low 60s at night and in the low 80s on Thursday. As the main forcing for Thursday`s front lifts out, a diffuse boundary will be in place at the surface while westerly flow aloft will prevail. An upper-level ridge to our west and southwest will keep westerly/northwesterly flow mid-level flow overhead through the upcoming weekend while a few disturbances pass from west to east across the northern tier of the country. These disturbances will have some moisture to work with across the southern portion of the country so isolated/scattered storms can`t be ruled out across our Alabama/Georgia counties from Saturday through Monday. Rain can`t be ruled out across our Florida counties as well but chances are lower here. The main concerns for our area, if any, will be any stronger convection across the middle part of the country drifting south into the region, but at this time confidence in the magnitude and coverage remains too low. Regardless, a warmer pattern with daily chances for afternoon storms is likely through Monday before potentially cooler conditions move in as the pattern switches.