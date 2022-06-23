PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Hot weather will continue today and could potentially bring the hottest day of the year.

Inland records are expected to be set this afternoon, with the highest anticipated temperatures between 100-104 degrees.

A cold front shift across the area today will remain mostly dry, with just a few isolated showers possible late this afternoon.

Temperatures stay hot for Friday too, with the highest temperatures near 100 degrees inland and the mid-90s along the coast.

Pop-up rain chances will increase to a 30% chance on Friday too, hopefully refreshing dry spots from the sweltering week.

More moisture is on the way for Saturday as a low-pressure system tries to organize east of the region. Shower and storm chances rise to 50-60%

The general summertime pattern of low to mid-90-degree temperatures and afternoon rains will gradually return through next week.