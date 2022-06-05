Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Mid to upper-level trough will be east of the region Monday night and ridging will begin to build across the region. This will result in mainly dry conditions on Tuesday with temperatures beginning to trend upward. Highs on Tuesday are expected in the mid-90s with lows around 70 both nights. Mid-level ridging will continue to dominate through the end of the week and high temperatures Wednesday through Friday will reach into the mid to upper 90s with a few places potentially reaching 100. With this, heat indices will reach into the low to mid 100s so anyone with outdoor plans will need to follow heat safety rules such as drinking plenty of water, taking breaks, and seeking shade. While PoPs are limited to 20% on Wednesday, rain chances will begin to increase late in the week as a few upper-level waves in the flow move across the southeast. Rain chances will increase more substantially as a front moves into the southeast for the weekend, and with this change in the pattern, high temperatures will generally be in the lower to mid-90s. Lows in the long term will be in the lower to mid-70s.

