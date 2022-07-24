PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Despite a slight rise in temperatures, Panahdnle weather will maintain a seasonal pattern for much of this week.

A few areas could experience instances of fog ahead of sunrise and the early morning hours of Monday, but that will dissipate come 9-10 am.

Surface high pressure hovers more or less across the region for Monday and Tuesday, which keeps rain chances around 30-40%. However, Monday may hold a greater chance for moisture, possibly up to 50%.

During this time, an upper-level ridge will maintain itself over much of the United States, causing widespread heat.

Thankfully sea and land breeze interaction along the coast will help keep the Panhandle more or less seasonal, but most days in this upcoming week have the potential for heat indices above 102 degrees.

Make sure to have plenty of water on hand when spending time outside.