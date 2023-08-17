Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will be lower over the next 7 days. A shower or storm will still work the area but rain chances will remain low in the forecast period. The tropics are picking up for peak season. There are 4 areas of interest, but there are currently no storms and nothing that threatens the Florida Panhandle.

Tonight thanks to some lower dew points falling temps into the low to mid-70s for the overnight lows. A coastal shower or storm is possible for Gulf, Franklin, and Bay counties. Friday temps will climb into the 90s and slightly higher dew points will make it feel a bit warmer. The dew points will continue to rise into next week where our greatest rain chances come Sunday and Monday. This moisture will be a part of the tropical trough that the Nation hurricane center gives a 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression. This is not a tropical threat to our area as any low that develops will bring less of a chance of rain if it develops and will move to Mexico or Texas. A front will eventually come to us at the end of next week that could bring some rain chances with it. Temps will be the main story next week for us as our inland areas will likely be 96 to 102 for highs through much of the week. Make sure to take the heat dangers like you would anything else. We have had plenty of heat so far this year so this should be more of the same.

The tropics have lots of waves as mentioned but nothing to worry about at the moment for our area. All the waves in the MDR or the open Atlantic between the lesser Antlies and Africa should stay well away from our area and the lower 48 over the next 10 days regardless of development.