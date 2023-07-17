PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Temperatures will be trending upwards this week as rain chances do the opposite thanks to a building ridge of high pressure. Monday through Friday, temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s along the coast and mid-90s inland while morning lows hover in the mid-upper 70s. Rain chances sit at just 30% Monday with isolated pop-ups developing with the sea breeze in the afternoon. Tuesday through Thursday, a stray shower or storm is possible, but there won’t be much wet weather at all. By Friday, changes will begin to occur with an inflow of moisture resulting in more pop-ups. Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be the wettest days of the week with scattered showers and storms likely thanks to an approaching frontal system. For now, though, it does not look like this weekend will be a washout by any means. Rather, it will likely be hit-or-miss showers and storms, more typical of our summertime pattern.