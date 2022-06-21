Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The main story through the remainder of the week will be the redevelopment of the heat. In the upper levels, a ridge will be in solid control of the pattern. A large expanse of drier mid-level will rotate southwest around the southern periphery of this ridge through the week which will lower rain chances to near zero on Wednesday/Thursday and allow plenty of sunshine. With mostly clear skies, and subsidence in place in a weakly confluent portion of the upper-level ridge, expect our hottest temperatures of the forecast period. Current forecast temperatures across the region on Wednesday and Thursday are generally around 100-105 for inland locations away from the coast, and the mid to upper 90s along the coastline.

The all-time record temperature for Tallahassee is 105 F, as measured at the TLH airport. The daily records for TLH on Wednesday and Thursday are both 103 and the current forecast is for us to tie the record. Looking at the various ensemble guidance, breaking or tying this all-time record can`t be ruled out on Wednesday or Thursday. One last consideration with this heatwave will be the potential heat indices.

With mid-level dry air rotating in from the northeast and an expansive boundary layer across the area Wednesday, we`re not likely to reach heat advisory criteria of 108 or more across our AL/GA counties. On Thursday, a little better lower level moisture moves in, and with the hot temperatures still in place, we`ll likely see those heat indices rapidly climb on Thursday well into the 100s and possibly around 110 for our Florida zones.

A pattern change will occur this weekend as an incoming cold front stalls across the Panhandle. This will leave lots of lingering moisture around the area. Add in energy from the sun, and we’ll have a better chance at seeing scattered showers and storms. As a result, temperatures will return to normal for this time of year (low 90s).