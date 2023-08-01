Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry air and high pressure are keeping us dry along with a weak boundary to our south. The boundary lifts tomorrow and available moisture slowly returns. Rain chances will go up to 30% for Thursday and Friday. The models show better coverage than 30% but I think dry air will take a while for the dry air to depart. The weekend should offer higher rain chances mainly because we will have more lift around. This means the heating of the day and the Seabreeze will be the start of the activity for the weekend. You’ll see higher rain chances for the weekend but most of the action will be in the afternoon and will still be the hit-and-miss activity.

Tonight temps fall into the 70s with our inland areas enjoying some lower dew points low there could fall into the lower 70s. Coastal areas will be warmer and more humid, temps only fall into the upper 70s. Wednesday should be more of the same as Tuesday and Monday, hot with a shower or storm in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday likely follow as well but rain chances will be higher so I wouldn’t count on rain Wednesday but the following days a shower or storm is possible. The weekend brings us closer to the trough and more moisture this should allow for plenty of showers and storms to pop up in the afternoons. A small change in the boundary could mean greater rain chances.